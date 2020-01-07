Global  

Elvis Birthday

Visitors from around the nation and the world were in Tupelo today to celebrate what would have been Elvis Presley's 85th birthday at the place where it all began.
Visitors from around the nation and the world were in tupelo today to celebrate what would have been elvis presley's 85th birthday at the place where it all began in 1935 the 2 room shotgun house where elvis was born was the site for a birthday party fit for the king - of rock and roll.

Guests were treated to pink and black cupcakes many also visited graceland for a birthday celebration before coming to the singer's birthplace.

"it's really emotional, and a privilege to be here, i think everybody needs to know where it started from before they know where it led."

"the younger generations don't understand what it was like in the 30s and 40s, it's hd for them to understand being poor and not having anything, those people are the ones that love him and respect him, they love his music , everything about him."

The celebration continues this evening with a concert by taylor rodriguez, the winner of both the tupelo and memphis ultimate elvis tribute artist competitions in 2019 .



