megan bus stop story

"it was here at this bus stop on riverside drive and lodge avenue where that passenger was picked up.

The bus driver then continued on to their next location, the passenger then requesting to get off where there wasn't a designated bus stop, but it was then that things took a turn for the worst."

Nat first hit "i guess this lady was a little irritated because she couldn't get off where she wanted to get off at and the incident arised."

Nat "let me off the bus."

It's in this video from monda?you can see a woman striking a metropolitan evansville transit system bus driver in the face.

"let me off here.

I cannot.

Let me off here.

I cannot."

Evansville police say 3?

Yea?old pamela siddall was arrested wednesday she is accused of striking the driver.

Police say siddall was picked up at the mets bus stop on riverside drive and lodge avenu?

After the driver had driven away from the bus stop and was heading to her next locatio?

Siddall requested to be let off at riverside drive and ?s 41.

Not being a designated sto?the driver refused the request.

A decision transportati on and services executive director todd robertson stands behind.

"not only are they mets policies, they are also federal policies, guidelines that we adhere to, so we try to protect the passengers even though the passenger may want to get off at certain areas, we have to take into considerations their safety.

While they may not look at some things the same way we do, we recognize, that there are safe areas we can drop people off."

Police say siddall became upse?words were exchanged and thats when the driver was struck in the face.

The driver immediately calling polic?and mets as you can hear in this 911 cal?

Nat 911 call police say siddall faces a misdemeanor battery charge.

And within the last few year?

Mets has added several safety measures including more cameras and hiring of?duty officers to patrol the bus station.

"the safety of our ridership as well as our employees we take that seriously."

Mets did not have a comment on the driver at this time.

Reporting in evansville, md, 44news.