Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3 Teaser Trailer

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:55s - Published < > Embed
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3 Teaser Trailer

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3 Teaser Trailer

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3 Teaser Trailer (HD) Sabrina the Teenage Witch Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3 will premiere January 24th on Netflix.

Part Three finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two.

Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch.

Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye.

So with an assist from her mortal friends, “The Fright Club” (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of “Queen” to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban.

Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Watch First Footage From ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Season 3 in Sabrina’s New Music Video

The witch is back — and this time, with a track. Netflix released the music video for the...
The Wrap - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

icecreamfantasm

Christian Giunta Lehner Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV https://t.co/FDtbJ7mphM via @YouTube https://t.co/S6X7TcGKIC 5 minutes ago

HellblazerArts

TJ kiszka RT @FreddyInSpace: Really fun trailer for the third season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which is actually a full-on music video with… 7 minutes ago

iamOVOXO25

BryAn ZAckery RT @LOVECRAFTsongs: LOVECRAFT loves @SabrinaNetflix! Check us out getting spooky at the “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” exhibit at @Midsum… 7 minutes ago

DarshDavis

Darsh Davis RT @EHPodcasts: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3's Straight to Hell Music Video Trailer by Netflix Released! @sabrinanetflix @Promot… 2 hours ago

i_am_freyalise

𝓜𝓪𝔂 𝓜𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓮𝓵𝓪 𝓜𝓪𝓻𝓵𝓪 RT @cosmo_ph: Everything You Need To Know About 'The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' Season 3 https://t.co/d9bjhXBJdg 2 hours ago

collsexymusic4u

Collsexymusic4u RT @gaytimesmag: The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina the International Pop Sensation. https://t.co/EuAhS9IAWd 2 hours ago

KindyDreaming

Ashley 💜💫 Enough games for today, time to watch season 2 Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (TV Series 2018– ) - Episodes - IMDb https://t.co/SafH4DVPDg 3 hours ago

slythertwink

slythertwink Sex Education season 2... Chilling adventures of sabrina season 3.... Last episodes of Bojack Horseman....… https://t.co/D6wqr3ZIPB 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3 teaser [Video]Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3 teaser

Knock knock knock on the gates of Hell...On January 24th, she's back. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns with Part 3.

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:14Published

'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Cast Plays I Dare You [Video]"The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Cast Plays I Dare You

The stars of Netflix's 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' play a wild game of "I Dare You". What's the most embarrassing thing Kiernan Shipka's parents have caught her doing? What was Gavin..

Credit: AOL Management     Duration: 09:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.