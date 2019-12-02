Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3 Teaser Trailer

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3 Teaser Trailer (HD) Sabrina the Teenage Witch Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3 will premiere January 24th on Netflix.

Part Three finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two.

Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch.

Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye.

So with an assist from her mortal friends, “The Fright Club” (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of “Queen” to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban.

Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil…