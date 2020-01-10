Global  

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Teaser Trailer

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:21s
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Teaser Trailer (HD) The hilarious heroics of New York's funniest police precinct continue for a new season on NBC.

SNL alum Andy Samberg and Emmy winner Andre Braugher lead this diverse, critically acclaimed ensemble that solves crimes like only they can - with tons of humor and the heart to match.

Winner of a Golden Globe Award for Best Comedy Series and from Executive Producers Michael Schur and Dan Goor, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” has captured the hearts of millions, and NBC is proud to be a part of the story.
