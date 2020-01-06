Renée Zellweger, Adam Sandler, Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Craig and More Awarded by the National Board of Review in NYC
The biggest names in Hollywood; Brad Pitt, Renée Zellweger, Adam Sandler, Martin Scorsese, Jamie Lee Curtis, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Kathy Bates, Quentin Tarantino and more were honored at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in New York City last night.