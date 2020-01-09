Global  

U.S., Canada Believe Iran Shot Down Ukraine Airliner By Accident

U.S., Canada Believe Iran Shot Down Ukraine Airliner By Accident

​Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said evidence so far &quot;indicates the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.&quot;
Canada PM says evidence indicates Iran shot down Ukraine jet

Canada has intelligence from multiple sources indicating a Ukrainian airliner that crashed on...
Reuters India - Published


Canadians Come Together To Mourn Flight 752 [Video]Canadians Come Together To Mourn Flight 752

Canadians gathered across the country to mourn the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 02:59Published

Dominic Raab: UK agrees that Iranian missile downed plane [Video]Dominic Raab: UK agrees that Iranian missile downed plane

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has agreed with a Canadian assessment that an Iranian surface-to-air missile caused a Ukranian airliner to go down near Tehran.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published

