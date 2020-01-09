U.S., Canada Believe Iran Shot Down Ukraine Airliner By Accident

Rana @CBCAlerts @CBCNews @JustinTrudeau can you please share your intelligence and evidence that Iran has shot down the… https://t.co/JKmsjqFOyl 10 minutes ago

GAMBAKWE MEDIA BREAKING : USA, Canada, UK Believe Iran Shot Down Ukraine Airliner - Gambakwe Media https://t.co/3bsi4NSn0N 11 minutes ago

Collana RT @CNBCnow: @NBCNews BREAKING: Prime Minister Trudeau says Canada has intelligence from multiple sources that confirms Iran shot down the… 1 hour ago

Nickie with an 'e' RT @JeffRybak: The current American government is not credible. The Iranian government was never credible. Now we have a statement we can b… 2 hours ago

🇨🇦 YOU PEOPLEMr dcscore RT @MarkFriesen08: Do you believe that the passenger jet shot down after taking off from Tehran was a mistake? #Iran #Canada #Ukraine737Cra… 2 hours ago

Chanakya Dissanayake RT @RangaJayasuriya: US Canada believe Iran accidentally shot down Ukraine plane .176 killed include 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainia… 2 hours ago

RJCanada RT @MrGrumm: Mistake? if u have missiles ready 2 fire why in the***would u allow civilian aircraft 2 take off? Iran has no common sense.… 2 hours ago