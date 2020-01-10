Australia Local Reactions

From australia's worst bushfire season on record has risen to 27.

Thousands of homes destroyed and officials estimate hundreds of millions of animals may be dead kq2's madeline mcclain found out what one australian woman-- living here -- says its like to watch the tragedy unfold from afar.

script:claire clark, st.

Joseph resident from perth: "there's so much bush land and the minute one of those embers goes, it's horrible."

Firefighters in australia still battling those deadly bushfires that have burned more than 15 million acres and destroyed more than 2 thousand homes.claire clark, st.

Joseph resident from perth: "when it's windy like that, all it takes is one leaf to light a whole new fire up.claire clark is from western australia -- far from the fires in new south wales and victoria.

Gladys berejiklian: "the new south wales government will focus on rebuilding the communities, on that infrastructure which is either being damaged, destroyed or needs improvement.// we're always standing shoulder to shoulder with those who've been impacted by these devastating firesbut not far from people she loves.claire clark, st.

Joseph resident from perth:"it's worrisome.

I actually do have some family in rural western inner sydney."

A month ago she was in sydney visiting family st.

Joseph resident from perth:"the smoke was so thick.

The sun was just the most eerie color.

I've grown up in australia my whole life and i'd never seen anything like it.

Ever."last year was officially the hottest and driest year on record in australia -- those conditions which have fueled the hundreds of bush fires that have been burning since last september.claire clark, st.

Joseph resident from perth:i was coughing for about a week when we got back because the smoke was so thick even miles and miles away from where the actual fires were."

The smoke has been so thick, helicopters used by emergency crews have been grounded at times.also devastated by these fires - australia's wildlife claire clark, st.

Joseph resident from perth" it's really hard looking at those photos as an animal lover.one estimate says more than one half billion animals have now been lostno name available: what we're finding is there's often these isolated populations so the fires move through that.

Instead of taking a few from a large gene pool, it unfortunately can take out an entire population.

Claire clark, st.

Joseph resident from perth: that's what's really heartbreaking.

You can rebuild a house but you can't save someone's lives or animals lives.reporting in st.

Joseph, madeline mcclain kq2 news.>> clark says if you -- like her -- have been deeply moved by the animals killed or hurt in the fires to donate... she says even a dollar helps.

