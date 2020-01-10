Retired Colonel's Take On Iran Crisis

The middle east situation.

Tonight- waay31 spoke with a retired army colonel about his time in the middle east.

Waay31's breken terry is live - with the colonel's take on the current situation between america and iran.

Colonel buddy brook spent decades in the military with numerous tours in afghanistan, iraq and kuwait, just to list a few here is a picture of now retired colonel buddy brook calling his wife sharon on their wedding anniversary from erbil in iraq.

One of the military bases recently attacked by iran in retaliation for killing iranian general qassem suleimani.

Brook- iran shot 15 missals at two bases erbil and assaid, which i'm familiar with both having been at both of those, and missed on purpose or not.

Retired colonel buddy brook said although the situation between iran and america seems to be cooling off- we as a nation need to be on our toes.

Brook- what we here need to be concerned about of course is continue to be vigilant.

Iran still has proxies and a lot of them.

Brook said there is no comparison between america's weapons and iran's.

Brook- enormous capabilities with power projection being able to effect things without troops on the ground so our technology is much better than theirs.

And some of the advanced systems he worked with were made right here in huntsville.

Brook- huntsville can take pretty good pride and all of north alabama because some of those missals for protection are made right here in huntsville.

Brook said his thoughts and prayers go out to the some 3000 military members sent overseas from fort bragg to strengthen america's presence.

