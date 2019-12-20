Global  

House Of Commons Passes Brexit Legislation To Leave EU On Jan. 31

Lawmakers voted 330 to 231 to approve the the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill that allows the U.K. to leave the EU.
British MPs finally approve Brexit deal

Britain's House of Commons on Thursday ratified PM Johnson's withdrawal agreement by 330 votes to...
IndiaTimes - Published

Lawmakers approve Brexit bill, UK on course for Jan 31 exit

Lawmakers approve Brexit bill, UK on course for Jan 31 exitLONDON (AP) — Britain passed a major milestone on the road to Brexit when the House of Commons on...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Japan Today



Johnson Brexit Passes [Video]Johnson Brexit Passes

Boris Johnson's Brexit legislation has been backed by Members of Parliament by 330 votes to 231. This marks a historic moment in the Brexit process. The vote comes ahead of the UK's scheduled..

House of Commons Approves Brexit Deal Backed By PM Boris Johnson [Video]House of Commons Approves Brexit Deal Backed By PM Boris Johnson

​The bill commits the U.K. to leaving the EU on Jan. 31.

