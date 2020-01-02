Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

GRETEL & HANSEL movie - Hungry - #FollowTheCrumbs

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
GRETEL & HANSEL movie - Hungry - #FollowTheCrumbs

GRETEL & HANSEL movie - Hungry - #FollowTheCrumbs

GRETEL & HANSEL movie - Hungry From the executive producer of Insidious comes a frightening new vision of a classic tale.

Sophia Lillis stars in Gretel & Hansel, in theaters everywhere January 31.

#GretelAndHansel #FollowTheCrumbs
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

GRETEL & HANSEL Movie Featurette - New Tale [Video]GRETEL & HANSEL Movie Featurette - New Tale

GRETEL & HANSEL Movie Featurette - New Tale Go behind the scenes of Gretel & Hansel to see how director Osgood Perkins transformed the classic tale into a twisted nightmare. See #GretelAndHansel in..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:15Published

GRETEL and HANSEL movie [Video]GRETEL and HANSEL movie

GRETEL & HANSEL movie On January 31, witness the terrifying untold story of the classic tale. Sophia Lillis stars in Gretel & Hansel, coming to theaters everywhere. Watch the all-new full trailer now...

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.