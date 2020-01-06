Global  

PUERTO RICO QUAKE

Developing tonight?

Puerto rico is reeling from disaster once again.

This time a string of earthquakes?

Culminating in a ?poin?4 magnitude quake that is being blamed for at least one death.

Hundreds are now homeless and more than half a million are without power.

Some residents are sleeping outside in tents?

Feeling safer there



One dead as Puerto Rico quake destroys homes, knocks out power

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake followed by strong aftershocks struck Puerto Rico early on Tuesday,...
Reuters - Published

5.7-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A 5.7-magnitude quake jolted Puerto Ricans out of their beds Monday...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsSeattle TimesNewsyCBS NewsReutersCTV News



micklirish

Mickey Irish💙💦🌎🌊🌊🌊 RT @Reuters: Puerto Rico declared a state of emergency after the strongest earthquake in 102 years provoked a power outage across the islan… 47 seconds ago

Skowtura_Ini

The Cartel Minor earthquake: M3.17 quake has struck near Indios in Puerto Rico https://t.co/UT8ROkE56m 5 minutes ago

everyEarthquake

Every Earthquake USGS reports a M3.99 #earthquake 9km S of Ponce, Puerto Rico on 1/10/20 @ 2:11:51 UTC https://t.co/VzmMaUzMlk #quake 5 minutes ago

nanashton

Nancy Ashton RT @TheWatchers_: ICYMI: Puerto Rico under state of emergency after worst quake in 102 years https://t.co/7hJYgtPynW #PuertoRico #earthquak… 6 minutes ago

GreenPuertoRico

Green Puerto Rico RT @midnucas: The Ponciana high rise condominium building in Ponce, Puerto Rico has been evacuated, along with the neighboring area, out of… 7 minutes ago

nizfnord

niz. #joseortizrenuncia RT @midnucas: Puerto Rico’s Symphony Orchestra will hold an open-air concert in Santurve to collect goods for quake victims. Saturday 4pm,… 7 minutes ago

dronechris75

Chris Drone Rattled by Puerto Rico Quake: ‘I Won’t Go Inside’ https://t.co/9bfzeB0Efh 9 minutes ago

SHIPSHOP24

YASH!RO After quake, Puerto Rico governor says power should be back by Monday #wanitaxigo https://t.co/aKn0CVGyLD https://t.co/5fKcZMvOMy 11 minutes ago


South Florida Sends Emergency Personnel, Supplies To Puerto Rico To Help In Earthquake Recovery [Video]South Florida Sends Emergency Personnel, Supplies To Puerto Rico To Help In Earthquake Recovery

CBS4's Lisa Petrillo reports on the relief efforts.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:22Published

Earthquake forces terrified Puerto Ricans to sleep outside [Video]Earthquake forces terrified Puerto Ricans to sleep outside

Puerto Rico's power grid crept back to service on Wednesday after it was shut down entirely as a safety measure on Tuesday amid a storm of earthquakes including the most powerful to strike the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published

