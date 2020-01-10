Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Eugene Police warn of romance scams

Video Credit: KEZI - Published < > Embed
Eugene Police warn of romance scams

Eugene Police warn of romance scams

The Eugene Police Department said they have seen an uptick in online romance scams as Valentine's Day draws near.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Eugene Police warn of romance scams

A warning not to be romanced, with a common scam, as we head into valentine's day.

Eugene police say they've seen an uptick in online romance scams. they say scammers take advantage of singles through social media and dating websites.

It might start as the perfect match... until the scammer asks you for money.

Police say victims end up heartbroken -- and broke.

You could have a woman be a man, you could have a man be a woman, you could have a 60- year-old be a 20 year-old.

When you are on these websites, you never know who you are talking to.

Police say if the relationship seems to be moving fast, before you've even met... that's a red flag.

They also want to remind people not to send nude photos.

They say scammers will use




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.