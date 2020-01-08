Brad Pitt credits Bradley Cooper for his sobriety

Brad Pitt thanked Bradley Cooper for helping him get sober at an award gala in New York on Wednesday (8 January 2020).

After Cooper presented Pitt with a best supporting actor at the National Board of Review, the pair shared an embrace on stage.

"I got sober because of this guy and every day has been happier ever since," Pitt said on stage after receiving the award for his role in the movie 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'

He portrayed Cliff Booth in the movie, the stunt double for veteran actor Rick Dalton in the 1950s.