Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Judge Threatens Harvey Weinstein With Jail For Using His Cell Phone In Court

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Judge Threatens Harvey Weinstein With Jail For Using His Cell Phone In Court

Judge Threatens Harvey Weinstein With Jail For Using His Cell Phone In Court

Harvey Weinstein repeatedly used his cell phone during court and was threatened with jail.

According to CNN, the judge in Weinstein’s trial reprimanded him and his defense team for the phone.

While one defense attorney said she was not aware of Weinstein using his phone, the judge said it was an “ongoing issue.” Judge James Burke said if Weinstein uses his phone again he will be taken into custody.

The movie producer is on trial in New York for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting two women.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein wants judge removed from trial after being threatened with jail for using phone

Harvey Weinstein wants judge removed from trial after being threatened with jail for using phoneWeinstein wants Judge Burke to recuse himself (Picture: Kena Betancur/Getty Images) Harvey Weinstein...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com


Afternoon Briefs: Harvey Weinstein threatened with jail for courtroom phone use; Supreme Court closes for weather

*Judge threatens to jail Harvey Weinstein after he uses cellphone in court* On Tuesday, a...
ABA Journal - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsNYTimes.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

njc0217

Nadine⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @RockyG097: NOT ENOUGH JAIL TIME SUFFICES = 💉CASTRATE THEN LETHAL💡BEST! HOPE #Weinstein CRYs OUT TO GOD 2, SAVE HIS SOUL nJesus. 📲NO… 2 hours ago

FightToEndCSE

KieraCSEsurvivor 🌊🌷 RT @rosemcgowan: If he treats judges like this, how do you think he treats women? Judge threatens Harvey Weinstein with jail for texting i… 5 hours ago

hello_ladywhite

Francesca “BaiMuDan 沉连清” SIM OFFICIAL RT @mcccknight37: Judge Threatens to Jail #HarveyWeinstein Over Phone Usage in Court. #PizzaGate #PedoGate January 7, 2020 https://t.co/UBo… 11 hours ago

msjbe20a

JBE NY Judge Threatens to Jail Harvey Weinstein for Repeatedly Using Cell Phone During Rape Trial https://t.co/geoODtWq0y via @ktla 11 hours ago

mcccknight37

KnightYellowVest ⭐⭐⭐ Judge Threatens to Jail #HarveyWeinstein Over Phone Usage in Court. #PizzaGate #PedoGate January 7, 2020 https://t.co/UBoSDX6ifl 14 hours ago

fiweh

FiWEH Life Judge threatens to lock up Harvey Weinstein for texting - FiWEH Life - https://t.co/CQcRR5Rlps 14 hours ago

albrummer

Alex Brummer RT @michaelwhite: Do we suppose that, if someone shouted “ fire” in the courtroom, Pervy Harvey would throw his Zimmer frame aside and be f… 16 hours ago

swflsexcrimes

❌swflfreedomfighters❌ Judge threatens Harvey Weinstein with jail for texting in court - Reuters https://t.co/P0rmydcK0Z 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Judge Denies Request To Step Down In Harvey Weinstein Case [Video]Judge Denies Request To Step Down In Harvey Weinstein Case

The judge in the Harvey Weinstein sex assault has denied a request to step down in the case after scolding Weinstein for using a cell phone in the courtroom.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:25Published

Harvey Weinstein threatened with jail over phone use in court [Video]Harvey Weinstein threatened with jail over phone use in court

Harvey Weinstein found himself in hot water during Tuesday's hearing in New York after he was caught using his phone.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.