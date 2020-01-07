Judge Threatens Harvey Weinstein With Jail For Using His Cell Phone In Court

Harvey Weinstein repeatedly used his cell phone during court and was threatened with jail.

According to CNN, the judge in Weinstein’s trial reprimanded him and his defense team for the phone.

While one defense attorney said she was not aware of Weinstein using his phone, the judge said it was an “ongoing issue.” Judge James Burke said if Weinstein uses his phone again he will be taken into custody.

The movie producer is on trial in New York for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting two women.