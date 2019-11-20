Global  

Springfield man accused of trying to pay minors for sex

News reporter jillian smukler spoke with a man who says he worked with the suspect for years and are good friends.

He didnt want to show his face on camera....but describes prociw as a good man....and says he wouldn't have guessed this in a million years.

Intro:a man who worked with prociw for years tells me he's shocked to hear the news...but dozens of people on social media....werent and they recounted their previous run ins with him.

When the mother of one of the three alleged victims posted what she says happened on social media....it turned into a frenzy.

There were hundreds of likes comments and nearly a thousand shares.

But what caught many people's eyes is that pru-shoe is no stranger to the area.

Many people wrote about their experiences with him and they all had one thing in common...they say he made them feel uncomfortable.

Still... i spoke with a man who says the opposite.

He says he worked with pru-shew for three years at carry on trailer in coburg.

When he heard the news....he thought it a was a prank.

"i thought it was a sick joke when i saw it on facebook um and then after more investigating we realized the accusations are true and its a sad thing i feel really bad for his mother."

When i asked him to describe prochiew he says he is hardworking and a good friend to everyone.

When he heard what pruh-shoe allegedly did...he was shocked.

"if that's what he was into then that's what he's into and that's one of those things where there's no rehab for or therapy for...then if that's who he is secretly than that is who is and that's disgusting."

Tag:coming up on kezi 9 news at five hear from a man who says his two younger sisters were contacted by prociw and why he says he needs to be held accountable so that it doesn't happen to others.

Reporting in eugene jillian smukler kezi 9 news.

With valentine's day




