Trump Claims 'American Justice' With Killing Of Qassem Soleimani

President Donald Trump used the death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in his re-election campaign.

According to Reuters, thousands of people cheered when Trump said Soleimani’s death saved lives.

Trump claims that killing him delivered “American justice” and rejecting any criticism from Democrats.

Democrats claim Trump overstepped his authority by conducting a drone strike at Baghdad’s airport.