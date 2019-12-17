Global  

Lime pulls scooters out of San Diego

Lime is rolling its dockless scooters and bikes out of San Diego, a month after a hearing officer ruled the company could keep its operating permit.
In financial squeeze, e-scooter company will exit Arizona, 11 other markets

Only a few months after it began a trial run for its electric scooters in downtown Phoenix, Lime is...
bizjournals - Published


Scooters banned on boardwalks

Ban supporters cited accidents during the debate.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:43Published

