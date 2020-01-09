Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

WEB EXTRA: American Firefighters Greeted In Australia

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:24s - Published < > Embed
WEB EXTRA: American Firefighters Greeted In Australia

WEB EXTRA: American Firefighters Greeted In Australia

American firefighters, arriving in Sydney, Australia to help battle the wildfires, were greeted with applause and cheers on Thursday.

Approximately 25 million acres have burned since September.

At least 25 people have died and about 2,000 homes have been destroyed.

It’s estimated at least half a billion animals have died as a result of the fires, according to authorities.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Hope The Koala [Video]WEB EXTRA: Hope The Koala

This koala born at Zoo Miami is "Hope," named for the those affected by the wildfires in Australia.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:58Published

WEB EXTRA: Lizzo Volunteers In Australia [Video]WEB EXTRA: Lizzo Volunteers In Australia

Grammy-nominated singer Lizzo took a break from her tour to volunteer at a food bank in Australia to help communities impacted by the wildfires.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.