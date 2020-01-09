WEB EXTRA: American Firefighters Greeted In Australia

American firefighters, arriving in Sydney, Australia to help battle the wildfires, were greeted with applause and cheers on Thursday.

Approximately 25 million acres have burned since September.

At least 25 people have died and about 2,000 homes have been destroyed.

It’s estimated at least half a billion animals have died as a result of the fires, according to authorities.