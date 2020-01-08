Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Woman organizes relief effort for Australia animals

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:03s - Published < > Embed
Woman organizes relief effort for Australia animals

Woman organizes relief effort for Australia animals

A Rainbow woman is lending her crocheting talents to help mobilize locals to help in relief efforts for Australian animals hurt in recent wildfires.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

United Airlines contributes to Ellen DeGeneres' Australian disaster relief effort

United Airlines is donating $250,000 to a GoFundMe campaign that talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has...
bizjournals - Published

Australia wildfires: Kylie Jenner donates $1m to relief effort after being called a hypocrite

Reality star criticised for wearing mink slippers after sharing a post about the rising death toll of...
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.