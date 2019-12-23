Global  

19-year-old Yoncalla mayor looks toward future

He says it took him some time to adjust into his position, but he said the community’s support has made his job easier over time.
One year ago the city of yoncalla elected an 18-year-old as their mayor&amp;and now a year later, he says he proud of everything he accomplished.

Kezi 9 news reporter evita garza shows us what he has planned for his last year in office.

Trt: 1:41 00:00 it only days away from ben simons20th birthday&amp;but he tells me that the last thing on his mind.

He going into his second year as the youngest mayor in yoncalla history -- and pretty much every other city.

And he says he has big plans for 2020.

00:16 ben simons, mayor, city of yoncalla:?being responsible and honest with the people we serve.

I hope that something everyone knows?

In the next year&amp; simons says his main focus is improving the area drinking water.

He also wants to continue improving the city infrastructure, and, help his government run more effeinctly.?one of our big goals of the year is making sure that wee working the best way possible for the citizens?

He says his first year was a learning curve&amp;but his community has helped him become a better leader over time.

00:49 evita:?simons says there were dozens of people who doubted his leadership for being so young when he was first elected.

But he hopes his accomplishments during his first year prove everyone wrong?

And some residents say simonshas exceeded their expectations&amp; especially with his yong age.

1:07 don gambocarto, yoncalla resident:?that the big thing.

To have that energy and the follow through to get your projects done?

Simons tells me he doesn have plans to run for re-election in november.

But he says that doesn mean he not open to it in the future.

He just hopes to finish his term strong&amp;the same way he started.?the only thing i hope is to do good for people here so as long as that still happening, it all good?

In yoncalla, evita garza kezi 9



