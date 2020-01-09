Home Minister behind official sponsored gundaism in JNU Congress



Tweets about this Jamanbhai Kantariya RT @ANI: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Congress on #JNUViolence: It has been 72 hours, the incident was not sudden but planned. We all kno… 3 days ago R SRINIVASA BABU Home minister Amit Shah behind ‘official sponsored gundaism’ in JNU: Congress https://t.co/XnsLcIeGzp 3 days ago kunal govind kapure RT @moneycontrolcom: News Alert | It has been 72 hours, the #JNUViolence wasn't sudden, but planned. We all know who is behind it. MHRD and… 4 days ago Joel Joseph RT @timesofindia: ANI quotes Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Congress on #JNUViolence: It has been 72 hours, the incident was not sudden but… 4 days ago Vrinda RT @NewsMobileIndia: #Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Congress on #JNUViolence: It has been 72 hours, the incident was not sudden but planne… 4 days ago