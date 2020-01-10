Global  

Take a look at Arrowhead's retro paint job

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:17s - Published < > Embed
Everything old is new again.

The Chiefs recreated the paint scheme from franchise's first game in Kansas City at Municipal Stadium for the season opener.

It was a hit with fans and was recreated again for the AFC Divisional Round against the Texans at 2:05 p.m.

On Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
