Pastrnak reaches 35 goals with hat trick vs Jets 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:33s - Published Pastrnak reaches 35 goals with hat trick vs Jets Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak scores goals number 33, 34 and 35, recording another hat trick and leading the Bruins to a 5-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this