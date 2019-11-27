Global  

Pastrnak reaches 35 goals with hat trick vs Jets

Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak scores goals number 33, 34 and 35, recording another hat trick and leading the Bruins to a 5-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets

David Pastrnak records hat trick as Bruins beat Jets 5-4

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak had a hat trick to extend his point streak to 12 games and Jake...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBC.caFOX Sports


Kyle Connor's 1st regular-season hat trick helps Jets soar past Avs into new decade

Kyle Connor had three goals for his first regular season hat trick to lead the Winnipeg Jets over the...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOX Sports



David Pastrank collects sixth career hatty in Bruins' rout [Video]David Pastrank collects sixth career hatty in Bruins' rout

David Pastrnak scored three goals through the first 29 minutes of play against the Canadiens to notch the sixth hat trick of his career

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:44Published

