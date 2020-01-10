Global  

Protest to oppose war with Iran held in Utica

Across the street, was a counter rally with supporters of President Donald Trump and his decision to take out the Top Iranian General
By congress, but he says congress should be working in a bipartisan way to come up with a strategy that promotes peace and stability in the middle east.

Jason back to you.

Meantime activists from indivisible mohawk valley and citizen action of cny marched to deliver a no war message as part of a national day of action in opposition to escalation of war with iran.

Across the street, a counter rally with supporters of the president and his decision to take out the top iranian general.

Believe it or not both sides have a common goal, they all want peace.

Jen deweerth: "our message is, we want congresver want to see another benghazi i think the that we should noenterinto a wa.

Before we've tried every last diplomatic sthe n."

Mark centofante: "i'm here to support the president of nother 150-billion to buy peace.

Ever want to see anothebenazi i tnk the tion he took taking our the iranian general was correct.

He was labeled a terrorist, by




