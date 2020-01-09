Atletico leave it late to stun Barcelona 3-2 in thriller

SHOWS: JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA (JANAURY 9, 2020) (REUTERS PICTURES - ACCESS ALL) (MUTE) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) BARCELONA COACH, ERNESTO VALVERDE, SAYING: "It is clear that they (Atletico) had a true victory.

It is clear that they are a great team, that you cannot disregard.

It is clear that we were playing a final, in the sense that one team was going to be eliminated and that the game is not only about generating situations, but to score from them.

And, also that the other team doesn't score against you.

There were moments in which we were good, but for certain losses (of the ball), they were able to counter-attack us and harm us when the game appeared to be in our favour.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) BARCELONA COACH, ERNESTO VALVERDE, SAYING: "No, look, we coaches always go with the idea of working and giving everything in every single game.

We know how football is.

We know there's always a lack of stability in the teams when you are not getting the results, when you lose, we lose ourselves." JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA (JANAURY 9, 2020) (REUTERS PICTURES - ACCESS ALL) (MUTE) 5.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) ATLETICO MADRID COACH, DIEGO SIMEONE, SAYING: "We played against one of the best teams in the world.

They are the best in keeping possession and attacking as a group.

In the first half we suffered a lot.

I believe the second half started better.

They again responded with intensity, with a lot of speed and chances at goal and goals.

Up to minute 75 when something that will always characterise Atletico Madrid appeared: the heart and courage and the belief of winning and the search of a result that appeared to be very difficult but not an impossible situation.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) ATLETICO MADRID COACH, DIEGO SIMEONE, SAYING: "The second goal that was ruled out for them signified that our frustration became their frustration and that the illusion and our enthusiasm surpassed their (Barcelona) disappointment.

The substitution of (Marcos) Llorente and the change of position of (Angel) Correa gave us strength, gave us oxygen, gave us speed in front, strength in the middle and recovery of balls in the opponent's half.

I think there were 13 or 14 minutes in which we accelerated, and it seemed we were playing a final that in every moment appeared to be winnable."

Atletico Madrid pulled off a stunning turnaround to beat Barcelona 3-2 in an enthralling Spanish Super Cup tie in Saudi Arabia and book their place in the final of the revamped competition where they will face rivals Real Madrid.

Argentine forward Angel Correa struck the decisive goal in the 86th minute to complete an unlikely late comeback for Atletico after Barca had dominated the second half and had two goals ruled out following VAR reviews.

Substitute Koke had put Atletico in front at the start of the second half but Lionel Messi levelled in the 51st minute.

Messi soon put the ball in the net again but his second effort was ruled out for handball following a VAR review.

Former Atletico striker Antoine Griezmann did put Barca in front in the 65th while Gerard Pique thought he had extended their lead moments later but that goal was also ruled out after a VAR review, this time for a fractional offside against Arturo Vidal.

Atleti had spent most of the second half trying to stop waves of Barca attacks but got a lifeline when substitute Vitolo was tripped by goalkeeper Neto and striker Alvaro Morata equalised from the penalty spot in the 81st minute.

Stand-in keeper Neto was also at fault for the winning goal, failing to properly block Correa's shot which bounced into the net to cap an incredible match.

(Production: Mohammed Benmansour / Stefan Haskins)