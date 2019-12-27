Global  

Giant Plans To Open Fulfillment Center In Southwest Philadelphia

Giant Plans To Open Fulfillment Center In Southwest PhiladelphiaIt will bring more than 200 jobs to Southwest Philly.
Giant Plans To Open Fulfillment Center In Southwest Philadelphia

HE'S STILL A PRINCE.MADAME TUSSAUDS SAYS THEY'REMERE ODD THEIR PROGRESSIVE NEWROLE WITHIN THE ROYALINSTITUTION.GIANT PLANS TO BRING MORETHAN 200 JOBS TO SOUTHWESTPHILADELPHIA.THE GROCERY STORE CHAIN OPENINGA FULFILLMENT CENTER ON ISLANDAVENUE AS IT EXPANDS HOMEDELIVERY AND ON LINE ORDERING.




