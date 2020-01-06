Australian PM also says Iran shot down flight

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday (10 January 2020) cited intelligence report that showed a Ukrainian commercial was shot down in Tehran.

He reiterated that the incident "does not suggest an intentional act" based on the information.

Morrison said a "full and transparent investigation" is critical for the plane crash.

He reminded Australians that there is "a very restricted advice" on travelling to the region.

A Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 burst into flames shortly after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people onboard.

The crash happened hours after Iran fired ballistic missiles at U.S. targets in Iraq.