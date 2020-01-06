Global  

Australian PM also says Iran shot down flight

Australian PM also says Iran shot down flight

Australian PM also says Iran shot down flight

Scott Morrison echoes other Western leaders, saying intelligence shows missile unintentionally fired at the Boeing 737-800 jet, killing all passenger onboard.
Australian PM also says Iran shot down flight

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday (10 January 2020) cited intelligence report that showed a Ukrainian commercial was shot down in Tehran.

He reiterated that the incident "does not suggest an intentional act" based on the information.

Morrison said a "full and transparent investigation" is critical for the plane crash.

He reminded Australians that there is "a very restricted advice" on travelling to the region.

A Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 burst into flames shortly after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people onboard.

The crash happened hours after Iran fired ballistic missiles at U.S. targets in Iraq.



