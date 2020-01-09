Firefighters Arriving In Australia From LAX Receive Warm Welcome At Sydney Airport 10 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:44s - Published Firefighters Arriving In Australia From LAX Receive Warm Welcome At Sydney Airport A group of firefighters received a warm welcome as they arrived at Sydney International Airport to help battle the devastating wildfires burning through Australia.

