Study: Alcohol-related deaths have doubled in the past 20 years

Study: Alcohol-related deaths have doubled in the past 20 years

Study: Alcohol-related deaths have doubled in the past 20 years

The study analyzed deaths in the U.S., ages 16 and up with data from the National Center for Health Statistics.

It found 30% of deaths were from liver disease.

About 17% were overdoses involving alcohol, per the study.
Alcohol-related deaths in US have more than doubled over past 20 years, study finds

The number of alcohol-related deaths in the U.S. has more than doubled since the turn of the century,...
FOXNews.com - Published


US Alcohol-Related Deaths Have More Than Doubled In The Last 20 Years!

Veuer's Lenneia Batiste has more on a government report that found that alcohol-related deaths have more than doubled in the past 20 years.

Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on a government report that found that alcohol-related deaths have more than doubled in the past 20 years.

