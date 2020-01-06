Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Metro Transit Bus Driver Honors Elvis Presley On His 85th Birthday

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Metro Transit Bus Driver Honors Elvis Presley On His 85th Birthday

Metro Transit Bus Driver Honors Elvis Presley On His 85th Birthday

A Metro Transit bus driver had some passengers “All Shook Up” in a great way Wednesday, reports Chris Shaffer (0:33).

WCCO 4 News At 6 - January 8, 2019
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LuxeApartments_

The Luxe, Apartments at Ridgedale Metro Transit Bus Driver Honors Elvis Presley On His 85th Birthday https://t.co/Lng8WBjAmv https://t.co/aFHlQSK10p 59 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cooking With WCCO: Celebrating Elvis Presley’s Birthday At Hard Rock Cafe [Video]Cooking With WCCO: Celebrating Elvis Presley’s Birthday At Hard Rock Cafe

In today's Cooking with WCCO, we're celebrating Elvis Presley's Birthday with the Hard Rock Cafe. (3:12) WCCO Mid-Morning – Jan. 8, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:11Published

Elvis Bus [Video]Elvis Bus

Fans of Elvis Presley will head to Tupelo and Memphis next week to commemorate what would have been the singer's 85th birthday.

Credit: WCBIPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.