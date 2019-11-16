Different kind of heartbreak for Saints: One and done after 13-3 regular season

- - the new orleans no-call that- presumably cost the saints a- trip, - to last year's super bowl... wa- so egregious... the - n-f-l changed a rule.

- but unfortunately for the black- and gold... - there's no rule change that can- alleviate the pain... of a- straight up loss.

- not to say sunday's overtime- defeat at the hands of- the minnesota vikings wasn't- heart-breaking... it was... but- the - end just feels different.

- this time... the saints have no- one to blame but the team in th- mirror... that lost the turnove- battle... time of - possession... and third down- efficiency.

The only thing that- feels slightly unfair... is not- having a- 13-3 regular season rewarded- with a first round bye... - but such is life.

- here's sean payton, at his end- of season press conference... - comparing his feelings this - week... to his feelings... at - this- same time last year.- - "you hate to lose a game like that.

You tip - your hat to minnesota and mike- is a close friend and obviously- you want to play well - and you want to win and advance- there's certain thing you look- back on even during - the year relative to your best- positioning, but in that game - you play over opportunities - and it's difficult losing in th- postseason, but last year was - different."

- - - the common denominator between- the saints' last two- playoff losses... they're the - only two home playoff - losses... - during