Andy Cohen wants Duchess Meghan for Real Housewives

Andy Cohen wants Duchess Meghan for Real Housewives

Andy Cohen wants Duchess Meghan for Real Housewives

Andy Cohen has jokingly offered the Duchess of Sussex a role in 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' following the news she and Prince Harry are stepping back from royal life.
