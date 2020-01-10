HS GBB: Gibson Southern Pulls Away Late To Beat Boonville

8 meets the ??

C..

Gibson southern is ranked 3rd in the state..

The titans on the road to take on boonville.

1st quarter..

The titans swing the ball around to meredith raley..

The ??i commit converts..

Gibson southern opens the game on a 7?

0 run.

Boonville stops the bleeding as ramey wilder feeds de'sheonna foster..

Pioneers on the board.

Now boonville tests their luck from the land of three..

Wilder dialing long distance..

The connection is good.

Pioneers within 4..

But the 3rd ranked team in the state would pull away late.

Raley led the titans with 14 on the night..

Gibson southern wins 59?

53..

Marking the titans 6th straight victory.