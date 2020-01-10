Medical marijuana initiative added to November ballot in Mississippi

Will officially be on the ballot in mississippi come november... this... after it received enough signatures in a petition to add the measure... wtva's evan hensley joins us live with reaction from the community... lieutenant governor delbert hoseman sent the notification to the mississippi legislature yesterday notifying the measure... with weed being decriminalized but still illegal... mississippians will have a decision to make... mississippi is currently one of the 16 states that doesn't allow the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes... the state has decriminalized pot over the years but it is still considered illegal... that could change with the option for medical marijuana to be offered coing in the general election in november... one person i spoke with shared that a public university in the area is already dedicated to studying cannabis... wendall ladner - starkville "we already have a research facility that is at ole miss.

We have been researching a looking at it for years.

I don't see why we don't make it allowed."

In reaction to the motion, the misssippi board of health proposed a resolution to be removed from overseeing the program... saying it is beyond the scope of their office... it is a topic that has the community split... some saying on facebook that it could cause issues with insurance.... while others saying that it could help fight the opioid epidemic... zykiyah young - tupelo "as long as the doctors are providing it i feel like ti will be a whole lot safer then out on the streets."

"we already have casinos and a lottery, so whats the problem with medical marijuana being allowed in the state and used correctly."

Whether you are for this or against it.... mississippians will make there decision come november 3rd... reporting live in tupelo eh wtva 9 news at