Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Medical marijuana initiative added to November ballot in Mississippi

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
Medical marijuana initiative added to November ballot in Mississippi

Medical marijuana initiative added to November ballot in Mississippi

Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann verified there are enough signatures on a petition to add the measure to the ballot.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Medical marijuana initiative added to November ballot in Mississippi

Will officially be on the ballot in mississippi come november... this... after it received enough signatures in a petition to add the measure... wtva's evan hensley joins us live with reaction from the community... lieutenant governor delbert hoseman sent the notification to the mississippi legislature yesterday notifying the measure... with weed being decriminalized but still illegal... mississippians will have a decision to make... mississippi is currently one of the 16 states that doesn't allow the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes... the state has decriminalized pot over the years but it is still considered illegal... that could change with the option for medical marijuana to be offered coing in the general election in november... one person i spoke with shared that a public university in the area is already dedicated to studying cannabis... wendall ladner - starkville "we already have a research facility that is at ole miss.

We have been researching a looking at it for years.

I don't see why we don't make it allowed."

In reaction to the motion, the misssippi board of health proposed a resolution to be removed from overseeing the program... saying it is beyond the scope of their office... it is a topic that has the community split... some saying on facebook that it could cause issues with insurance.... while others saying that it could help fight the opioid epidemic... zykiyah young - tupelo "as long as the doctors are providing it i feel like ti will be a whole lot safer then out on the streets."

"we already have casinos and a lottery, so whats the problem with medical marijuana being allowed in the state and used correctly."

Whether you are for this or against it.... mississippians will make there decision come november 3rd... reporting live in tupelo eh wtva 9 news at




You Might Like


Tweets about this

MagnoliaReport

Magnolia Report WTVA: Medical marijuana initiative added to November ballot in Mississippi https://t.co/lGzcI7C7De 14 hours ago

KDPRLLC

Katherine D. Medical marijuana initiative added to November ballot in Mississippi https://t.co/Rh3wNmEcl3 23 hours ago

RBieniak

Rick Bieniak Medical marijuana initiative added to November ballot in Mississippi https://t.co/aFoMUerIDw 23 hours ago

lbaiiill__x

lauren RT @JoelYoungTV: BREAKING: A medical marijuana initiative will be added to November ballot in Mississippi https://t.co/ETPyOZltFP 1 day ago

DanaTan86494481

Dana Tanner Medical marijuana initiative added to November ballot in Mississippi https://t.co/9leucWMsYD 1 day ago

ccterry89

Candice Terry It’s about time !!!! Do your research! https://t.co/4KYTaT6Q3o https://t.co/4KYTaT6Q3o 1 day ago

aprilrcoleman

April coleman Mississippi medical marijuana initiative added to November ballot https://t.co/kLDae9uEAm 1 day ago

Joanstarr11Joan

Joan Starr Medical marijuana initiative added to November ballot in Mississippi https://t.co/SdTxdjDZ6J #SmartNews 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.