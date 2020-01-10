Brianna Health Block

Headlines.for that we head on over to fox 55's brianna dahlquist.brianna?

Hunter, a new study has returned promising results in the battle against a specific type of dementia.it indicates that ?lifestyle changes?

Could play a major role in combating the disease.mandy gaither has more in today's health minute.

Frontotemporal dementia -- or f-t-d -- typically strikes early --affecting people in their 40s and 50s.and this form of the disease doesn't affect memory -- it attacks the brain's frontal and temporal lobes, which control thinking ... reasoning ... and emotion.those affected may ignore other people's feelings ... get uncharacteristically frustrated ... or say or do inappropriate things.but research conducted at the memory and aging center at the university of california san francisco indicates ?lifestyle changes?

May be key to slowing the disease's progression.

Research participants with the inherited form of the disease were mostly asymptomatic or displayed mild, early-stage symptoms of f-t-d.they were given m-r-is at the beginning of the study, and annually for two years.participants completed tests of thinking and memory, and their caregivers were asked to rate their cognitive and physical activity over the course of that time.

Results at the end showed that despite continued degeneration of brain tissue -- people who scored in the top 25-percent of either mental or physical activity performed twice as well on cognitive tests as those in the bottom 5-percent of similar activity.

The research is ongoing -- researchers plan to provide participants with activity trackers to try to pinpoint which types of physical activity are the most beneficial.for today's health minute, i'm mandy gaither.

The vaping crisis has claimed its youngest victim yet.

Texas authorities say a 15-year-old died in december.that brings the number of deaths across the country to 57 while more than 26-hundred have been hospitalized.

Researchers still don't know exactly what's causing the injuries -- but they believe the culprit is vitamin e acetate, which is generally associated with t-h-c.

Indiana was found to have one of the biggest rate differences in smoking tobacco cigarettes versus vaping, meaning tobacco usage has significantly dropped while vaping continues to increase.

A little boy in newbury, ohio...getting a standing ovation...for winning the biggest battle of his young life.john oliver zip-pay also known as j-o...received his final round of chemotherapy two days after christmas...end ing a three year battle with leukemia.so yesterday..tea chers and classmates at saint helen catholic school took time to celebrate his win over the disease.it back in 2016 when he was diagnosed with the disease but despite his ailment, he never