Latest Weather Forecast 11 p.m. Thursday



Tweets about this KX News It's cold! It's getting colder! The latest is in your #OneMinuteForecast -KX Storm Team @KXMB https://t.co/iYeW0GDRLe 2 hours ago (((Susan Adamec))) RT @WGRZ: Some showers will develop Thursday night, and more showers are expected Friday. Here's the latest #StormTeam2 forecast. https://t… 4 hours ago WGRZ Some showers will develop Thursday night, and more showers are expected Friday. Here's the latest #StormTeam2 forec… https://t.co/MicZJfoGsk 4 hours ago COW RT @KBTXWeather: Thursday Evening PinPoint Forecast: We sleep easy tonight, then get blown around by a strong south wind Friday. Friday eve… 4 hours ago KBTX Weather Thursday Evening PinPoint Forecast: We sleep easy tonight, then get blown around by a strong south wind Friday. Fri… https://t.co/mjD3BWkL6L 4 hours ago Maine's CW How’s the weather looking for your Thursday? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Chief Meteoro… https://t.co/TOSTfNusOF 5 hours ago Thomas feerick RT @deric_tv: Weather Forecast 09.01.20 * Frost & ice tonight * Expect mist & fog too * Rain for Friday so wrap up Here's the latest this… 6 hours ago Deric Ó hArtagáinTV Weather Forecast 09.01.20 * Frost & ice tonight * Expect mist & fog too * Rain for Friday so wrap up Here's the l… https://t.co/7EcpiCu55T 7 hours ago