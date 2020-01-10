Global  

Youngest Person To Die From Vaping-Related Lung Injury, 15, Was From Dallas County

Youngest Person To Die From Vaping-Related Lung Injury, 15, Was From Dallas County

Youngest Person To Die From Vaping-Related Lung Injury, 15, Was From Dallas County

New numbers out this week show 236 lung injury cases in Texas.

More than half of those, 127, are from North Texas.
