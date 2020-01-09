Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Volunteers From Baltimore Plan Trip To Puerto Rico To Help With Earthquake Recovery

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:04s - Published < > Embed
Volunteers From Baltimore Plan Trip To Puerto Rico To Help With Earthquake Recovery

Volunteers From Baltimore Plan Trip To Puerto Rico To Help With Earthquake Recovery

Puerto Rico continues to struggle after being hit by the strongest earthquake in more than a century, and as residents continue to deal with strong aftershocks and a lack of water and electricity, a group of volunteers from the Baltimore area are heading south to help aid the region's recovery.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Puerto Rico's Governor Said Power Will Be Back By Next Week [Video]Puerto Rico's Governor Said Power Will Be Back By Next Week

Puerto Rico faced their worst earthquake in over a century, leaving nearly all of its residents without electricity. Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquz said power should be fully restored by Monday...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Power being restored after Puerto Rico earthquake [Video]Power being restored after Puerto Rico earthquake

Officials are working to restore power to more than half a million Puerto Rican homes following a violent earthquake this week.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.