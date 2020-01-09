Volunteers From Baltimore Plan Trip To Puerto Rico To Help With Earthquake Recovery now < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:04s - Published Volunteers From Baltimore Plan Trip To Puerto Rico To Help With Earthquake Recovery Puerto Rico continues to struggle after being hit by the strongest earthquake in more than a century, and as residents continue to deal with strong aftershocks and a lack of water and electricity, a group of volunteers from the Baltimore area are heading south to help aid the region's recovery.