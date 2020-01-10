Global  

GOALIE GOAL: Pekka Rinne joins the club

GOALIE GOAL: Pekka Rinne joins the club

GOALIE GOAL: Pekka Rinne joins the club

Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne becomes the first goalie since Mike Smith in 2013 to score a goal in the Predsators' 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks

