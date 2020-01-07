Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR at the CES 2020 - Interview Gorden Wagener

Video Credit: AutoMotoTV - Duration: 02:42s - Published < > Embed
Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR at the CES 2020 - Interview Gorden WagenerMercedes-Benz VISION AVTR at the CES 2020 - Interview Gorden Wagener
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

CES: Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR is unobtainium that looks to a zero-impact future

CES: Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR is unobtainium that looks to a zero-impact futureMercedes-Benz teamed up with the "Avatar" movie franchise to create a concept car. The Vision AVTR is...
MotorAuthority - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR on stage at the CES 2020 [Video]Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR on stage at the CES 2020

Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR on stage at the CES 2020

Credit: AutoMotoTV     Duration: 02:16Published

Mercedes-Benz Unveils ‘Avatar’-inspired Car That Recognizes Drivers by Their Heartbeat [Video]Mercedes-Benz Unveils ‘Avatar’-inspired Car That Recognizes Drivers by Their Heartbeat

Mercedes-Benz unveiled a concept car based on the movie franchise “Avatar” that is both luxurious and environmentally conscious. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.