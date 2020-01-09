Global  

Amory Alcohol Ordinance

Amory City Leaders Draft Ordinances Legalizing Sale Of Alcohol
Session// within the next month, amory residents will be able to legally purchase an áadultá beverage.... in a special election, residents voted to legalize the sale of beer... alcohol..

And light wine... now, city leaders are moving forward with adopting two new ordinances..

The board of aldermen held a public hearing, allowing residents to weigh in on the ordinances.

The new law is set to go into effect in early february..

To read up on both ordinances..

Just visit our website..

Wcbi dot com...




