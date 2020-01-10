Ocean City, Maryland, Encourages Harry And Meghan To Visit After Couple Announces Step Back From Royal Duties
After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be "stepping back" from their royal duties and splitting their time between Britain and North America, the tourism department for Ocean City, Maryland, has a message for the royal couple: they're welcome to visit.