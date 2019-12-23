City discusses future of Batey Farms

The Friends of Indian Lake Peninsula discussed the future of the farm and what would be required to name if after fallen Officer Bristol



Recent related videos from verified sources Asia's BIGGEST rooftop farm showcased in dazzling drone footage Aerial footage gives an idea of the scale of Asia's largest rooftop farm, which designers believe represents cities of the future - and that will also help in the fight against climate change. The.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:58Published 4 days ago Asia's biggest rooftop farm unveiled as designers herald green city of the future in Bangkok Designers have unveiled Asia's largest rooftop farm which represents cities of the future - helping to fight climate change. The 75,000 sq ft (7,000 metres) farm is built on top of the Thammasat.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:12Published 3 weeks ago