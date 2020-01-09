Global  

Trey Smith Staying at Tennessee

Received numerous scholarships from major sec universities.

Life was great.

Everything was great.

However, the stark reality of life struck at an early age.

My mother, rosetta smith, fell sick and died.

Soon after it crushed my world.

You see my mom was sick.

I promised her that i would receive my degree and diploma, and i would play in the nfl one day.

I want to be 100 percent sure of my decision.

With that being said, i will honor my mother rosetta smith.

I made up my mind and don't expect to look back.

I'm going to stay at the university of tennessee."

Pruitt:"really he's probably one of the better football players in this entire country, and he has done that not being able to practice each week."

And now smith will officially team up cade mays.



Recent related news from verified sources

Tennessee offensive lineman Smith returning for senior year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee offensive guard Trey Smith says he will return to school for his...
Seattle Times - Published


