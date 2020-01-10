Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Russell Westbrook makes return to OKC, receives huge ovation

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
Russell Westbrook makes return to OKC, receives huge ovation

Russell Westbrook makes return to OKC, receives huge ovation

Russell Westbrook makes return to OKC, receives huge ovation; Thunder hammer Rockets
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Russell Westbrook gets one last ovation in OKC, Chris Paul and Thunder get last laugh

Russell Westbrook got a deafening ovation and touching tribute video in his return to Oklahoma City,...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

alpos

Alp Ulagay RT @SInow: Russell Westbrook makes his return to OKC tonight. With Harden by his side, we take a look back at the potential dynasty that c… 42 minutes ago

ventiriccardo4

Riccardo Venti RT @nbastats: Russell Westbrook makes his return to Oklahoma City for the first time as a Rocket after spending his first 11 seasons in OKC… 1 hour ago

clips_nba

NBA Clips Russell Westbrook Makes His Return to OKC | NBA on TNT #NBAClips https://t.co/Rd07X4yZHr https://t.co/UONDew0qIM 2 hours ago

HeIsBPN

Barry P. Ned Russell Westbrook Makes His Return to OKC | NBA on TNT https://t.co/CNVTQL6ZMo via @YouTube 2 hours ago

Lhamoblackjack

AngelFriend RT @caydenmc: Russell #Westbrook makes his return to OKC. Hear from fans at The Peake and see the reception he received, courtesy @KJRH2HD… 2 hours ago

819juju

 RT @Bballforeverfb: Russell Westbrook makes his return to Oklahoma City tonight! Back where it all began. https://t.co/5qZxcewWIW 2 hours ago

nbafactsdaily

nbafactsdaily Russell Westbrook makes his return to Oklahoma City for the first time as a Rocket after spending his first 11 seas… https://t.co/YR3fmfSVOj 3 hours ago

caydenmc

Cayden McFarland Russell #Westbrook makes his return to OKC. Hear from fans at The Peake and see the reception he received, courtes… https://t.co/sZHVdoZdbw 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.