Russell Westbrook makes return to OKC, receives huge ovation

Russell Westbrook got a deafening ovation and touching tribute video in his return to Oklahoma City,...



Tweets about this Alp Ulagay RT @SInow: Russell Westbrook makes his return to OKC tonight. With Harden by his side, we take a look back at the potential dynasty that c… 42 minutes ago Riccardo Venti RT @nbastats: Russell Westbrook makes his return to Oklahoma City for the first time as a Rocket after spending his first 11 seasons in OKC… 1 hour ago NBA Clips Russell Westbrook Makes His Return to OKC | NBA on TNT #NBAClips https://t.co/Rd07X4yZHr https://t.co/UONDew0qIM 2 hours ago Barry P. Ned Russell Westbrook Makes His Return to OKC | NBA on TNT https://t.co/CNVTQL6ZMo via @YouTube 2 hours ago AngelFriend RT @caydenmc: Russell #Westbrook makes his return to OKC. Hear from fans at The Peake and see the reception he received, courtesy @KJRH2HD… 2 hours ago 東 RT @Bballforeverfb: Russell Westbrook makes his return to Oklahoma City tonight! Back where it all began. https://t.co/5qZxcewWIW 2 hours ago nbafactsdaily Russell Westbrook makes his return to Oklahoma City for the first time as a Rocket after spending his first 11 seas… https://t.co/YR3fmfSVOj 3 hours ago Cayden McFarland Russell #Westbrook makes his return to OKC. Hear from fans at The Peake and see the reception he received, courtes… https://t.co/sZHVdoZdbw 4 hours ago