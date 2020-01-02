Powersharing could return to Northern Ireland on Friday

Northern Ireland could witness a return to powersharing on Friday after a dramatic night of developments in political efforts to resurrect devolution.

The UK and Irish governments jointly published a suggested deal late on Thursday and urged the five main parties to sign up and re-enter the institutions.

This came as Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith wrote to the speaker of the defunct Assembly requesting him to convene a sitting on Friday – so issuing a challenge to the parties to turn up and get back to business.