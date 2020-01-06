Global  

Calgary Flames vs. Minnesota Wild - Game Highlights

Calgary Flames vs. Minnesota Wild - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Calgary Flames vs. Minnesota Wild, 01/09/2020
Wild visit the Flames after Foligno's 2-goal game

Minnesota visits the Calgary Flames after Marcus Foligno scored two goals in the Wild's 5-4 shootout...
FOX Sports - Published


verityweekly

Verity Weekly Talbot makes 42 saves, Flames edge Wild CALGARY — Cam Talbot made 42 saves to help the Calgary Flames win their fo… https://t.co/IBgT26Rm6i 42 minutes ago

MIN_Hockey

Minnesota Hockey Wild 1, Flames 2: Minnesota drops second straight to Calgary https://t.co/jMR06EIWqw https://t.co/iaEUlk91TL 2 hours ago

kittycatrj

kitty cat Talbot makes 42 saves, Flames edge Wild https://t.co/ECqALxCil4 via @NHLdotcom 2 hours ago

AllesHockey

Eishockey Schweiz RT @SwissHockeyNews: ✅ FINAL SCORE | NHL, Regular Season: ▪ #MIN @ #CGY 1-2 📋 MIN: Kevin Fiala (16:05 TOI, +/-0) with 6 shots on goal, 1:27… 2 hours ago

robjannetty

rob jannetty Talbot makes 42 saves, Flames edge Wild https://t.co/1DX2a5j3Hm via @nhl 2 hours ago

GlobalCalgary

Global Calgary Talbot terrific for Flames in win over Wild https://t.co/7Cmqe7FhNS #yyc #Flames 3 hours ago

SwissHockeyNews

swisshockeynews.ch ✅ FINAL SCORE | NHL, Regular Season: ▪ #MIN @ #CGY 1-2 📋 MIN: Kevin Fiala (16:05 TOI, +/-0) with 6 shots on goal, 1… https://t.co/3fGosx4qhd 3 hours ago

MinnWildFans

Minnesota Wild Fans Wild 1, Flames 2: Minnesota drops second straight to Calgary https://t.co/PsBtHeHaCt #Wilds https://t.co/Xffz4VsHcD 3 hours ago


Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames - Game Highlights [Video]Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames, 01/07/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:35Published

Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames - Game Highlights [Video]Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Minnesota Wild vs. Calgary Flames, 01/05/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:42Published

