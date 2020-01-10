3 News Now Latest Headlines | January 9, 10pm

Ambreena Syed RT @indiatvnews: Article 370: Sec 144 cannot be used as tool to suppress difference of opinion, says SC | LIVE #BreakingNews #Article370 #S… 5 minutes ago

Indranil Roy RT @indiatvnews: Article 370: Order to suspend internet for indefinite period is not permissible: SC | LIVE #BreakingNews #Article370 #Supr… 7 minutes ago

India TV Article 370: Order to suspend internet for indefinite period is not permissible: SC | LIVE #BreakingNews… https://t.co/grU9ogFSPO 10 minutes ago

India TV Article 370: Sec 144 cannot be used as tool to suppress difference of opinion, says SC | LIVE #BreakingNews… https://t.co/Enfkdi7d2p 19 minutes ago

TheSouthAfrican.com South Africa: Today’s latest news and headlines, Friday 10 January https://t.co/h6o6P5IiUx 2 hours ago

South African Magazine South Africa: Today’s latest news and headlines, Friday 10 January https://t.co/6IZ7isDcO0 2 hours ago

Krishan RT @mytentaran: Pls, click on the link below to read all India Business headlines which are making a buzz today. There’s more to it https:… 3 hours ago