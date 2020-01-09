Global  

Iran Denies Shooting Down Ukrainian Passenger Jet That Killed All 176 On Board

Iran Denies Shooting Down Ukrainian Passenger Jet That Killed All 176 On Board

Iran Denies Shooting Down Ukrainian Passenger Jet That Killed All 176 On Board

Iran denies shooting down Ukrainian passenger jet as new video seems to show Iranian surface-to-air missile striking plane before it burst into flames.
Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Officials Confident Iran Shot Down Ukrainian Passenger Jet

The Ukrainian International Airlines plane crashed Wednesday soon after takeoff from Tehran's...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsSBSBBC News


Iran invites Boeing experts to join plane crash investigation amid missile claims

Iran has invited manufacturer Boeing to take part in the investigation into the Ukrainian passenger...
Independent - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. Investigators Confident Iran Shot Down Passenger Jet [Video]U.S. Investigators Confident Iran Shot Down Passenger Jet

New evidence indicates the Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed this week was shot out of the sky by an Iranian missile. CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:41Published

Iran ‘Likely’ Shot Down Passenger Jet [Video]Iran ‘Likely’ Shot Down Passenger Jet

U.S. intelligence officials say it is “highly likely” Iran shot down a passenger jet by accident, killing all 167 people on board.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:35Published

