Protesters interrupt Trump rally in Ohio

U.S. President Donald Trump kicked off the election year with a rally in Toledo on Thursday (January 9) where he was cheered on by thousands of supporters.

But a small group of protesters took the opportunity to make a political statement.
Trump spent a lengthy part of his stump speech trumpeting the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, saying the death saved lives and delivered "American justice." But during the rally a small number of protesters began chanting and holding up banners, with one held upside down reading 'NO WAR'.

The protesters were jostled by members of the audience.

Trump paused while security led the small group out, and told the crowd, "They're going home to mommy.

It's a beautiful sight." Trump's appearance at the arena in Toledo was his first campaign rally of the 2020 election year, a sign of how critical the state is to his winning a second four-year term in office next November.

Trump won Ohio in 2016 by 8 percentage points, flipping a state that had gone for Democrat Barack Obama in both 2008 and 2012.




